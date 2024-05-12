HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Critical Survey

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and Perficient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.22 -$190.67 million ($0.98) -33.47 Perficient $906.54 million 2.85 $98.93 million $2.34 31.45

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -32.70% -15.58% -11.55% Perficient 9.40% 19.50% 9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HashiCorp and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 10 4 0 2.29 Perficient 0 8 0 0 2.00

HashiCorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.77, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Perficient has a consensus price target of $70.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats HashiCorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

