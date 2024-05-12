Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDE. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.73.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.