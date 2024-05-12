Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

Flywire stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flywire by 118.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 127,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flywire by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 481,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flywire by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Flywire by 447.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 40.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,498,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,792,000 after buying an additional 428,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.