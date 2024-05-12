Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.