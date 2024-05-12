Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,345,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.