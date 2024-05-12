Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,345,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.