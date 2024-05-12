Barclays Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $15.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

