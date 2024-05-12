HSBC Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.80

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $4.10 to $3.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

