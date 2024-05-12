StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.