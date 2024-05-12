Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBLA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.35. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 38.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in Taboola.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 558.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 569,663 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

