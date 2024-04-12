ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.16

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 657102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

