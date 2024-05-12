ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

