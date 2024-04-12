CKW Financial Group Invests $84,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VV stock opened at $237.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

