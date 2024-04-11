Head to Head Review: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Taylor Wimpey 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 9.37% 11.75% 7.12% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $3.67 billion 0.93 $343.70 million $3.45 10.34 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 20.57

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Tri Pointe Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

