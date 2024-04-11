Head-To-Head Review: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.03 $10.60 million $0.43 3.28 Range Resources $2.55 billion 3.44 $871.14 million $3.54 10.26

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 31.22% 24.89% 24.89% Range Resources 25.82% 15.87% 7.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 9 6 0 2.11

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Range Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

