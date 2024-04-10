Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PYPL traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,346. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

