Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

