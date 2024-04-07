Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 13,350 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Datadog Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,336. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,080,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,390 shares of company stock worth $93,147,705. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

