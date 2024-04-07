First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

FCNCA stock traded up $15.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,594.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,387. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $945.32 and a 1 year high of $1,651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,549.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,454.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,774.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.