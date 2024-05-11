Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,834,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.