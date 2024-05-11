Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 392.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

