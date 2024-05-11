Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 2,507,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

