Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $42.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

