Jamf’s (JAMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 477,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,936 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $70,454.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jamf by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.