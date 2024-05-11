Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of IMCR stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 335,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 158,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

