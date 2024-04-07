Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 229,893 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 484.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,893 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

