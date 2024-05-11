HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Thursday. 428,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. Research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

