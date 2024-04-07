Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.33. 789,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

