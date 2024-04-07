Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 226,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

