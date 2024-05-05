Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

