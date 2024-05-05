eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $58.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.