Morgan Stanley Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $61.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.35.

eBay stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

