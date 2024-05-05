Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,996. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

