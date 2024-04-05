TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. 398,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

