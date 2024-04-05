Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 4,694 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.73% of Acuity Brands worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.89. 114,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

