Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 101,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 523,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189,096 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

