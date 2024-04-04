Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 2.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 100,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,026,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

