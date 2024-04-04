GAM Holding AG Invests $140,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cadiz by 696.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cadiz by 23,359.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,553 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 962,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 34,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,209. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.