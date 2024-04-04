GAM Holding AG Invests $140,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cadiz by 696.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cadiz by 23,359.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,553 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 962,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
Cadiz Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 34,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,209. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Cadiz Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.