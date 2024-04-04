JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,975.40). In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($55,975.40). 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Inchcape
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
