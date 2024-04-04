4,440 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 3,033,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,916. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

