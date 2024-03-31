Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $318.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

