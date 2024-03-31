Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

