474 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.72. 1,583,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.14. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

