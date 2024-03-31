Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 21,964 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.