iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 2,490,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.