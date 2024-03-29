Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,396 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. 242,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.