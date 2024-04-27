Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Brickability Group Price Performance
BRCK opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The company has a market cap of £214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 1.34. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($0.95).
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
