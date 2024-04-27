Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

BRCK opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The company has a market cap of £214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 1.34. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($0.95).

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brickability Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 553,642 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £376,476.56 ($465,015.51). In related news, insider John Richards purchased 50,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,760.87). Also, insider Alan Simpson purchased 553,642 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £376,476.56 ($465,015.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,253,642 shares of company stock worth $85,797,656. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.