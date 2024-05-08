Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

