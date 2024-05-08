Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $343.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $345.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.94 and its 200 day moving average is $243.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

