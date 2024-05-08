M&T Bank Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.