Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.39.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$2,457,471.96. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00. Insiders have sold a total of 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 in the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

